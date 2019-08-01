Trump’s intelligence director pick not popular with Democrats or GOP

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — President Trump has nominated Texas Republican Congressman John Ratcliffe to take over the country’s top job in the intelligence community — the Director of National Intelligence.

But before Ratcliffe can take on the new role, he must be confirmed by the Senate, and so far the reception — even among Republicans — has been lukewarm.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says Ratcliffe is too partisan.

“He’s exactly the wrong person to handle DNI,” said Schumer. “Ratcliffe has shown no inclination to speak truth to power, he’s just gone along with all of Trump’s ways.”

Ratcliffe was a U.S. attorney in Texas before he ran for Congress in 2014. He serves on the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees, and has kept a relatively low profile — until last week.

He jumped to the President’s defense while questioning former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, saying: “Donald Trump is not above the law. He’s not, but he damn sure shouldn’t be below the law — which is where volume two of this report puts him.”

Several Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell say they don’t know enough about Ratcliffe to form an opinion. But the third-term Congressman does have a few allies in the Senate — like fellow Texan John Cornyn, who hopes to start the confirmation process as soon as President Trump makes Ratcliffe’s nomination official.