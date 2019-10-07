TSA stops man with handgun at Boston Logan International Airport

Breaking News
BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Transportation Security Administration officers caught a man with a handgun at Boston Logan International Airport on Sunday.

According to TSA, officers spotted the .38 mm revolver along with five loose bullets when the man’s belongings went through the X-ray machine.

TSA contacted the Massachusetts State Police who detained the man for questioning.

This makes the 13th gun TSA has captured so far this year.

