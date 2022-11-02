(WWLP) – Just ahead of Thanksgiving, Stop & Shop has started off its annual Turkey Express program. Which is a month-long initiative dedicated to donating holiday meals to families in need.

This year, the brand is donating 25,000 turkeys to 30 community partners and hunger relief organizations across Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey.

The President of Stop and Shop Gordon Reid says this is a way of giving back to the communities, as many people face continued hardship with inflation and rising food costs.“With many of our neighbors facing continued hardship, the work that food banks and hunger relief organizations continue to do for our communities is essential, especially during the holiday season,” said Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop. “We are thankful for their partnership and that of our supplier partner Shady Brook Farms as we work together to help ensure more families are able to enjoy a holiday meal with loved ones this year.”

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Stop & Shop this year, working together to meaningfully give back and support local communities in need,” said Hannah Kern, Shady Brook Farms Marketing Manager. “Families continue to face hardships and if we can make their holiday a bit brighter with a delicious and nutritious turkey meal, we know we’ve made an impact that goes beyond fighting hunger.”

The donations made by Turkey Express donation events will carry on through November with the help of more celebrities and surprise guests at Stop & Shop stores, regional food banks, and other community partners.