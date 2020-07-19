Two deputies’ vehicles set on fire overnight

SWEDEN, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two vehicle fires that occurred overnight on Sunday in the driveway of a residence in Sweden. The fire spread to the residence.

Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say the incident took place at around 3:30 a.m.

Upon deputies’ arrival, the fire started with one vehicle and then spread to a second vehicle in the same driveway.

The MCSO learned the vehicles are owned by two deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators are reviewing neighborhood surveillance video.

Deputies do not know the motive behind the fires. No one was injured during this incident.

The MCSO’s Arson Task Force, Criminal Investigations Section and the Major Felony Unit are still investigating.

“This type of behavior is extremely concerning to me,” Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter said. “Deputies and their families will always be my priority. Whatever the reason for this fire, know that our investigators are working diligently through the weekend to determine a cause. We are conducting a full court press to find who is responsible. Make no mistake, we will find you and ensure those responsible are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”