Two Malden men indicted for trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine

BOSTON (USDOJ) – Two Malden men were indicted in connection with trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine disguised as Adderall, Xanax or oxycodone in and around the Malden area.

Igor Desouza, 25, and Matthew Ramos, 24, were indicted on one count each of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and other controlled substances. Desouza will made an initial appearance federal court in Boston on Dec. 3, 2021.

According to the charging documents, a search of the defendants’ residence on May 25, 2021 resulted in the recovery of a firearm, over 200 rounds of ammunition, black tar heroin, MDMA crystals, cocaine, doses of LSD and nearly 10,000 pills suspected to include thousands of methamphetamine pills pressed to resemble Adderall or Xanax; thousands of fentanyl pills pressed to resemble oxycodone; thousands of MDMA tablets; amphetamines; and oxycodone.

The charge of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine provides for a sentence of at least 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $10 million. The charge of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl provides for a sentence of at least five years and up to life in prison, at least four and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $5 million. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell and Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Division made the announcement today. The investigation was led by DEA’s New England Field Division’s Boston Tactical Diversion Squad. Special assistance was provided by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, Boston Field Division; the Malden Police Department; and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsey E. Weinstein of Mendell’s Narcotics and Money Laundering Unit is prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.