BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Three years into the “Operation Varsity Blues” college admissions bribery scandal, defendants are still being brought to justice.

On Thursday two parents from California were sentenced in federal court in Boston for their involvement. Gregory Colburn, M.D., 65, and Amy Colburn, 53, of Palo Alto, Calif., were each sentenced to eight weeks in prison, one year of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $12,500.

On Dec. 7, 2021, the couple pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud.

They are the 33rd and 34th parents to be sentenced in the college admissions case.

According to court documents, the Colburns paid William “Rick” Singer $25,000 as a donation to Singer’s sham charity, the Key Worldwide Foundation. In exchange, Singer bribed Igor Dvorskiy, a corrupt test administrator, to allow Mark Riddell, a corrupt test “proctor,” to secretly correct the Colburns’ son’s SAT exam answers to obtain a fraudulently inflated score.

