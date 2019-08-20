Two people taken to hospital after single car rollover crash in Warren

WARREN, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people including a child were taken to the hospital after a single car rollover accident Monday evening in Warren.

Charlton Fire Department Captain Dead Babineau told 22News, around 5:35 p.m., crews were called to the area of westbound on Mass Pike in Warren for a report of a car accident.

When crew members arrived to the area, they saw a single car with a camper attached rolled over.

Captain Babineau said two people including a child were injured and taken to Wing Memorial.

Severity of injuries are unknown at this time.