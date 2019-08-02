Shark sighting at Misquamicut State Beach in Rhode Island

WESTERLY, R.I. (WWLP) – Swimmers were told to get out of the water at Misquamicut State Beach in Rhode Island after a shark sighting.

Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management spokesman Mike Healey told 22News their marine biologist believes it was a Mako shark.

“At about 9:45 AM, our beach manager, lifeguards, and patrons at Misquamicut State Beach all saw a fin near the buoy marking the swim area about 50 yards from shore,” Healey said. “This area is in the center of the half-mile long beach, directly in front of the beach tower.”

South Hadley residents Kathleen O’Connor Stark and Tracy Shaffer Clark were there when lifeguards blew their whistles and yelled shark sighting before ordering everyone to get out of the water. They said environmental police showed up shortly after.

Healey said at about 10:30 a.m., a second fin was spotted much farther out in the water. It’s their policy to keep swimmers out of the water for an hour after a sighting. By 11:45 a.m., Healey said the water had been reopened to swimmers.