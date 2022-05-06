BOSTON (WWLP) – Two state senators have tested positive for COVID-19, following the state-wide uptick in cases. 22News State House Reporter Ellen Fleming spoke with one of the lawmakers.

Senators were masked up Thursday for Formal Session following Senator Eric Lesser and Senator Adam Hinds both testing positive for COVID-19.

Senate officials also reported this week that two Senate staffers who were working in the building had tested positive for the virus.

“I have not heard of any other cases in the Senate, we haven’t had any cases in my office amongst staff. We’re still mostly distanced and so we’re following that protocol in general in the State House, limited presence, and distancing,” said State Senator Adam Hinds of Pittsfield.

Eric Lesser tweeted out that he had tested positive, but was feeling okay. This follows the increasing trend we are seeing here in Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Department of Public health reported that 4,376 new cases have been reported as of Friday, bringing the total of confirmed cases to over 1.6 million.

There’s not currently a mask mandate here at the State House and Both Senators are vaccinated and boosted.