Two-vehicle car crash on 834 Worthington Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department received a report of a two-vehicle car crash on 834 Worthington Street on Saturday.

The Springfield Fire and Rescue Team were able to remove the person from inside of the vehicle. And the person was transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Courtesy: Springfield Fire Department

At this time there is no other information available as crews investigate the cause of the accident.

22News will continue to follow this story as more information becomes available.