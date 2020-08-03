U.S. Marine killed in sea tank sinking incident identified; 8 presumed dead

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (WWLP) – A U.S. Marine who was killed after an amphibious assault vehicle sank Thursday has been identified.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Lance Cpl. Guillermo S. Perez, 20, of New Braunfels, Texas, was found dead and was taken by helicopter to Scripps Memorial Hospital in San Diego. Perez was a rifleman with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 1/4, 15th MEU.

The amphibious assault vehicle that sank was carrying 15 Marines and one Navy sailor aboard. Another Marine was found injured and taken to the hospital in critical condition. He has since been upgraded to stable condition according to medical personnel.

Those who were on aboard were taking on water while conducting shore-to-ship waterborne operations training in the area off San Clemente Island off the coast of Southern California. A total of five Marines were rescued.

The following Marines are presumed deceased:

Pfc. Bryan J. Baltierra, 19 , of Corona, California, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU.

, of Corona, California, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU. Lance Cpl. Marco A. Barranco, 21 , of Montebello, California, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU.

, of Montebello, California, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU. Pfc. Evan A. Bath, 19 , of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU.

, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU. U.S. Navy Hospitalman Christopher Gnem, 22 , of Stockton, California, a hospital corpsman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU.

, of Stockton, California, a hospital corpsman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU. Pfc. Jack Ryan Ostrovsky, 21 , of Bend, Oregon, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU.

, of Bend, Oregon, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU. Cpl. Wesley A. Rodd, 23 , of Harris, Texas, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU.

, of Harris, Texas, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU. Lance Cpl. Chase D. Sweetwood, 19 , of Portland, Oregon, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU.

, of Portland, Oregon, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU. Cpl. Cesar A. Villanueva, 21, of Riverside, California, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU.

The incident is under investigation.