UK coronavirus variant continues to spread in the US

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new NBC report shows the U.S has identified some cases of the highly transmittable UK coronavirus variant in America while scientists around the world are looking for other new strains to determine if new strains are resistant to vaccines.

A new more infectious strain of coronavirus is reported in at least ten states and around the world fears increase as some mutations may even challenge vaccine efficacy.

The UK variant called B117 has exploded in Britain and even with stores, restaurants and schools closed it’s still spreading.

Scientists worry the same could be already happening in the U.S.

“Evidence is pretty strong now that it’s about 50% more transmissible,” said Jeff Barret from the Wellcome Sanger Institute.

Tens of thousands of test samples are brought to a lab every day and meticulously put through several robotic processes looking for the genetic changes that make the virus more dangerous.

Vaccinations are needed not just in individual countries but for the entire world in order to fight the possible mutations that can come from the virus.