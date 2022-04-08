AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The UMass Dash and Dine run returns tomorrow to raise money to support food security efforts on and off-campus.

“It’s fantastic to see the UMass Community come together for such a great cause. We’re a big believer of building community through food and this event is another shining example of this. I’m extremely proud of our team and what we are able to accomplish,” said Ken Toong, Executive Director of Auxiliary Enterprises.

Check-in begins at nine Saturday morning at the SW Horseshoe and the race ends by Berkshire Dining Commons.

The eight-year-old and under-fun run starts at 10:00 a.m. followed by the 5k race at 11:00 a.m. An award ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m.

Entry is $20 for the general public, $15 for UMass faculty, and staff, and $10 for any UMass and five-college students. The entry fee gets you an award and lunch from UMass’ dining services.

“We are so excited to see Dash and Dine return! This event is such a perfect fundraiser for the Center,” said Amherst Survival Center Executive Director, Lev Ben-Ezra. “It is all about community, everyone pitching in, and world-class cooking A huge thank you to everyone who makes it possible and comes out to join.”

To register online and view a campus map, click here.