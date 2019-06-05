UMass men’s basketball coach hoping to restore team’s winning record

AMHERST, Mass (WWLP) – UMass Men’s Basketball met with the media Wednesday morning for the first time since the end of last season.

Head Coach Matt McCall told 22News about how he plans to return the program to their winning ways and that fans are starving for UMass to be great.

It’s been a while since a men’s basketball banner has been hung on the campus of UMass-Amherst.

Only one banner has been hung on campus in 21 years. 2014 was the last time the Minutemen played in The NCAA Tournament.

The team’s last winning record came the season after.

Head Coach Matt McCall took over in the 2017-2018 season and knows the team has struggled in years past.

After losing records in his first two seasons as the mens basketball coach, McCall thinks this team could be the group to turn the program around.

“It took us two years to get to this point. We’ve been through some challenging and difficult times. It’s made us better, made me better and time for this program to take a huge jump forward,” McCall said.

UMass has key players returning next season and a recruiting class that includes one of the top 100 freshmen in the nation.

McCall said his players are well aware of the rich history of a UMass program that was one of the dominant forces in college basketball during the 90s.

After watching UMass Men’s Hockey fill The Mullins Center during their run to the Frozen Four McCall said it’s time to fill the seats for basketball.

“When you go back to the success they had in the 90s, there was a tremendous amount of pride and passion when they put that jersey on and played the game that way with that type of hunger and desire,” McCall said. “That’s what we want, we want it to mean something to them and flip this thing in the direction everyone wants it to be in.”

The team will hold their first full practice later in June.