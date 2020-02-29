UNC’s long-range barrage sinks Syracuse, 92-79

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) – Freshman guard Cole Anthony scored 25 points, hitting a season-high seven 3-pointers, Garrison Brooks added 26 points and a career-high 14 rebounds, and North Carolina beat Syracuse 92-79.
Anthony led a second-half barrage from behind the arc as the Tar Heels hit 8 of 10 from behind the arc in the first 12 minutes to break open a close game.
Bourama Sidibe had 17 points and 15 rebounds and Buddy Boeheim had 22 points for the Orange, who had won two straight.
