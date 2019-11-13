UPDATE: Foul play not suspected after man found dead in Alabama shed

Breaking News
by: Elizabeth White

Posted:

AUBURN Ala. (WRBL)- New information is being released Sunday night after a body was discovered in a shed along Southview Drive in Auburn.

Lee County Coroner confirms the body has been identified and is a man. Foul play does not appear to be a factor. Harris says a post-mortem examination is expected to happen Monday in Montgomery. The man’s name will be released after the family has been notified.

Late Sunday afternoon police officers, investigators and yellow crime scene tape surrounded a house along the street.

A homeowner is telling News 3 the body was discovered in a shed and it appears the man had been living there.

Auburn Assistant Police Chief Will Matthews confirmed with News 3 on the scene, the body is not missing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.

News 3 is working to confirm if the death investigation may be connected to Chih-Kai-Lai, a 21-year-old Auburn University student from Taiwan who was reported missing to Auburn Police on Aug. 19.

