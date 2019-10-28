UPDATE: Police identify man who died in Lansing shooting

BREAKING: WLNS Brittany Flowers is live in Lansing where 5 people were injured after a shooting. This happened in the 1700 block of W Miller Rd. Police are still searching for a suspect. Posted by WLNS-TV on Sunday, October 27, 2019

Lansing, MI (WLNS)

UPDATE (10:14 a.m.):

Lansing Police have identified the man who died in a shooting early Sunday morning as 22-year-old Tayveon Donell William from Jackson.

Police have also released the status of the four other people injured in the shooting, including a Lansing 18-year-old female who is in stable condition, a 21-year-Lansing man who has been discharged from hospital, a 22-year-old Jackson man, who is in serious but stable condition and a 29-year-old Lansing woman who was discharged from the hospital.

Lansing Police Department and Michigan State Police are continuing to investigate.

The police are asking people who have any details about the shooting to contact Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Detective Matt Salmon at 517-483-6855, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867 or the department’s Facebook page.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Police have not made an arrest in the shooting.

Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green says they do not believe the shooting was a random act.

“Obviously as a police entity, we’re very troubled,” Green says. “We’re continuing to investigate the matter.”

Green says police have increased patrols in the area of Miller and Balfour since the shooting as a precaution. They are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“We know that there’s people out there that have some really critical pieces of the puzzle to solving what actually happened,” Green says. “We need the community to really step up and help us navigate this criminal investigation.”

6 News will continue to update this story as we learn more.

UPDATE (6:58 a.m.): One person is dead and four others are injured after a shooting in Lansing overnight.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of W. Miller and Balfour Drive on the city’s south side.

Five people were hit by gunfire at a party. Four were taken to hospitals. A 22-year-old Jackson man died.

Crime scene techs remain on the scene. An autopsy will take place later.

Police say numerous people were at the party and left without being identified or interviewed. They’re asking anyone with information to call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600, Detective Matt Salmon at 517-483-6855, or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. Calls to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and people whose tips lead to an arrest may be eligible for a reward.

6 News has a crew on the scene and we will have a live update on 6 News This Morning at 8 a.m.

UPDATE (6:18 a.m.): Two people are being treated for their injuries at Sparrow Hospital.

Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green says more information about the shooting is forthcoming. 6 News will be sure to update you online and on the air if we get that information before 6 News This Morning ends at 9 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: Five people were shot on the south side of Lansing. Emergency crews responded to shots fired around 1:30 a.m. on the 1700 West Miller Street.

The five victims have varying degrees of injury.

The suspect has not been caught.

Police describe the scene as “chaotic” and have closed off the area of Haag and King and are asking drivers to avoid the area. They’re also closing off the road at the intersection of Miller and Balfour.

If you know anything please call Lansing Police (517) 483-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.