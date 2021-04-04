Update: Vehicle inspection outage expected to continue through Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The vehicle inspection outage in Massachusetts is expected to continue through Tuesday.

This comes after a malware attack targeted a vendor used by the Massachusetts RMV last week.

The vendor, known as Applus Technologies, is continuing to work on the issue that’s been preventing vehicles from begin inspected.

The vendor confirmed that this is a nationwide system issue and said that stations should not expect to perform inspections until April 7, at the earliest.

