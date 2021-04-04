Update: Vehicle inspection outage expected to continue through Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The vehicle inspection outage in Massachusetts is expected to continue through Tuesday.

This comes after a malware attack targeted a vendor used by the Massachusetts RMV last week.

Due to a production issue with our vendor Applus Technologies, inspection stations will be unable to inspect vehicles through Tuesday 4/6. Please visit https://t.co/gWy9D74lgY for more information. pic.twitter.com/r2SApd0bse — Massachusetts RMV (@MassRMV) April 4, 2021

The vendor, known as Applus Technologies, is continuing to work on the issue that’s been preventing vehicles from begin inspected.

The vendor confirmed that this is a nationwide system issue and said that stations should not expect to perform inspections until April 7, at the earliest.