US Coast Guard rescue five fishermen on a burning boat in Cape Cod

BOSTON (USCG) – The US Coast Guard rescued five fishermen from a burning boat near Cape Cod on Friday.

Rescue crews from the Coast Guard air station in Cape Cod responded to a call around 5:00 p.m. when they arrived at the vessel the bow and wheelhouse of the vessel were engulfed in flames and all five crew members were on the stern.

The aircrew directed the fishermen into the water, where they were safely hoisted aboard a back to shore.

It was not immediately clear what caused the vessel to catch fire.

No injuries were reported.