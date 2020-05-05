US senators seek probe of veterans homes after virus deaths

WASHINGTON (AP)–A group of U.S. senators is seeking an investigation into the Department of Veterans Affairs’ oversight of homes for aging veterans amid a spate of coronavirus deaths at the state-run homes.

The senators on Tuesday asked the Government Accountability Office to look into the VA and states’ roles in ensuring veterans get proper care at the homes. They also want to know whether the agency or states have a system to “capture real time spikes in mortality rates.”

Their request comes as outrage builds over the death of more than 70 veterans sickened by the coronavirus at a home in Massachusetts