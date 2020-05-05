Breaking News
Firearms and ‘suspicious’ military device removed from West Springfield home
Watch Live
1:30PM: Governor Baker touring Merrow Manufacturing in Fall River; facility converted to produce personal protective equipment

US senators seek probe of veterans homes after virus deaths

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP)–A group of U.S. senators is seeking an investigation into the Department of Veterans Affairs’ oversight of homes for aging veterans amid a spate of coronavirus deaths at the state-run homes.

The senators on Tuesday asked the Government Accountability Office to look into the VA and states’ roles in ensuring veterans get proper care at the homes. They also want to know whether the agency or states have a system to “capture real time spikes in mortality rates.”

Their request comes as outrage builds over the death of more than 70 veterans sickened by the coronavirus at a home in Massachusetts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today