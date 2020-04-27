VA New England Healthcare System announces new medical center director

Duane P. Gill, the new director of VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System, based in Leeds,Mass. Photo courtesy VA New England Healthcare System

LEEDS, Mass. (WWLP)–The Department of Veterans Affairs has appointed Duane B. Gill as the new director of VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System, based in Leeds, Mass.

Gill is a U.S. Navy veteran and Fellow for American College of Healthcare Executives. He received a master’s degree in management from Indiana Wesleyan University, Marion, Ind. and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Eastern Kentucky University.

Gill joined the VA in 2007 as health system specialist to the associate director at Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center, Augusta, Ga., and Eastern Colorado Healthcare System, Aurora, Colo.

Gill served as the associate director at VA CWM in Leeds, Mass., from July 2014 to August 2017, and also served as acting medical center director at VA hospitals in both Aurora, Colo., and Louisville, Ky.

In his new role, Gill will be responsible for the delivery of health care to approximately 90,000 Veterans throughout the five counties of central and western Massachusetts.