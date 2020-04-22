Vermont Gov. Scot announces interstate student loan relief initiative

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) – Gov. Phil Scott and the Department of Financial Regulation announced a multi-state effort to secure student loan relief for Vermonters with private loans. Relief options from national loan servicers will increase protections for borrowers not covered by the CARES Act.

The CARES Act includes federal loan relief, but it leaves out loans from private lenders, as well as federal loans not owned by the federal government. Vermonters with private- or commercially-owned student loans will be able to take advantage of several relief options:

Forbearance for 90+ days

Waiving late payment fees

Protections from bad credit reports

Halting debt-collection lawsuits for 90 days

Helping borrowers enroll in assistance programs like income-based repayment

Loan servicers will also work with borrowers to relax investor restrictions and contractual obligations. Borrowers who need assistance must immediately contact their student loan servicer or lender to benefit from the relief initiative.

“We are all travelling uncharted waters together and COVID-19 has impacted thousands of Vermont borrowers.” Scott Giles, president and CEO of THE Vermont Student Assistance Corporation

To find out what type of loan you have and who your loan servicer is, visit the Department of Education’s National Student Loan Data System or call the Federal Student Aid Information Center at (800) 433-3243 or (800) 730-8913 for those with hearing loss. Private loan borrowers should check the contact information on monthly bills.

If you are having trouble with your student loan servicer, file a complaint by contacting:

The Department of Financial Regulation Banking Division via phone or email

The Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program via phone or email

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Other states joining this initiative include California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Virginia, and Washington.

The Vermont Student Assistance Corporation, or VSAC, is a nonprofit that provides many of these relief options. Loan administrators involved in the program include: