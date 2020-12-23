Veterans at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home begin to receive COVID-19 vaccine

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Veteran residents of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home have begun getting vaccinated for COVID-19.

The state said that veterans who are residing at the skilled nursing unit at Holyoke Medical Center were offered the vaccine on December 17th. The vaccine is given with their consent and the process is being managed by the hospital.

Another veteran in the care of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home has died due to COVID-19 last week but there is no associated outbreak. In its weekly report, a spokesperson for the Office of Health and Human Services told 22News that a resident died on December 16th, following a positive COVID-19 test in early December. That resident had been at Holyoke Medical Center since April.

Following the most recent round of staff testing, two tested positive. As of December 22nd, zero residents tested positive for the virus.

Soldiers’ Home residents and staff will be included in Phase 1 of the vaccine rollout.

The virus has been blamed for the deaths of 76 veterans who lived at the Soldiers’ Home, one of the worst outbreaks at a long-term care facility in the country.