HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – An eye-opening panel discussion happened on Saturday, delving into what it was like being a soldier of color in the U.S. Military during the past seventy years.

The event was titled, ‘I was a Black G.I.: A Retrospective.’ The panel of black veterans recalled their experiences in various branches of the military.

They gathered at Wistariahurst in Holyoke to remember at the request of their Moderator, Holyoke Native and Military veteran Doug Griffin.

He told 22News that more needs to be known about the Military experiences of black soldiers down through the years.

“Too often we see the movies with Randolph Scott and John Wayne, and a lot of heroes fighting the real battles. But, there are battles behind the scenes that go on every day for people of color in the military,” he expressed.

This panel was funded in part by the The Massachusetts State historical Records Advisory Board.