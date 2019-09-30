Victim suffering life-threatening injuries after being struck by car in Boston

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is suffering life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car Monday morning in Boston.

Massachusetts State Police spokesmen Dave Procopio told 22News around 7:45 a.m. officers were called to Route 93 southbound tunnel near Exit 23 for a report of a pedestrian struck by a car.

Procopio said the victim is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating how the victim managed to be on the roadway.

Two lanes currently closed and no further information is being released at this time.