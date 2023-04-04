HARTFORD (WWLP) – Connecticut Governor, Ned Lamont announced Tuesday that the City of Hartford will host a victory parade and rally on Saturday, April 8 to congratulate and honor the UConn Men’s Basketball Team for winning the 2023 NCAA National Championship.

The University of Connecticut won its fifth men’s basketball national title after a 76-59 victory over San Diego State University Monday night. In honor of this achievement, Governor Lamont has announced both a parade and rally to be held in downtown Hartford.

“The UConn Huskies men’s basketball team has been a dominating force in the NCAA tournament, and it will be an honor for us to welcome the coaches and the players to downtown Hartford and give them the celebration they deserve,” Governor Lamont said. “I am strongly encouraging the residents of Connecticut to come to the parade and show the Huskies how proud we are and how much this team means to our state.”

According to a press release sent to 22News from the Office of Governor Lamont, the parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will step off from the State Capitol building at the intersection of Trinity Street and Elm Street. From there, it will proceed north on Trinity Street, goes through the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Arch, turns right (east) onto Jewell Street, turns left (north) onto Trumbull Street, and ends at the intersection of Asylum Street and Trumbull Street.

Following the start of the parade, the rally will begin at noon and will be held outside of the main entrance of the XL Center on Trumbull Street. The rally will include speeches from players, coaches, and other guests.

Those interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact Chip McCabe at the Hartford Business Improvement District as soon as possible at 860-770-0788 or cmccabe@hartfordbid.com.