VIDEO: Pilot land between cars on Missouri highway after sudden engine failure

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (WDAF) — A pilot walked away unscathed Tuesday after pulling off an emergency landing on a Missouri interstate.

Eyewitness Nate Frazier captured the dramatic moment when the yellow and white twin engine airplane touched down between moving vehicles.

The plane came to a stop just south of Northeast Colbern Road in Lee’s Summit around 2 p.m.

“They made an excellent landing there,” Markl Johnson, public information officer with the Missouri Department of Transportation, said.

The location of the landing is just south of the Lee’s Summit Municipal Airport.

According to a tweet by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the pilot was making his final approach to the municipal airport when he experienced sudden engine failure in one of his engines.

No one was injured, the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

The interstate has since reopened.