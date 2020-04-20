VIDEO: Severe storms cause damage in Elsanor

ELSANOR, Ala. (WKRG) — Storms snapped trees and damaged property in Elsanor Sunday night. A tornado warning was issued for the area. Chad Petri was LIVE on Facebook along Cowpen Road showing the snapped trees in the area. “We’re blessed, everyone’s alright,” one resident told Chad.
Although there was damage, Chad reported there were no injuries. There was at least one trailer destroyed in the storm. The Baldwin County EMA says there is scattered damage throughout the county but most is no major and no one was badly injured or killed.
