VIDEO: House explosion in Michigan

EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Video shows the moments when a house northwest of Ravenna exploded Tuesday, injuring two people who were inside.

In the video, the blast seems to lift the roof up as the walls splinter outward and a large cloud of smoke and dust erupts. The surveillance camera that captured the video shakes with the force of the blast.

Neighbors described it as sounding like a bomb, with one woman saying it was the loudest thing she had ever heard.

Investigators believe it was a gas explosion, though the precise cause remains under investigation.

The explosion on Barnes Road north of Evanston Avenue in Egleston Township leveled the house and injured homeowner Brandon Stock and his 17-year-old son Riley, who were in the basement when it happened. Both sustained serious burns and remained hospitalized Friday, but both are expected to survive.

Ravenna High School been collecting donations of goods for the Stock family and monetary donations may be made for to an account at Choice One Bank in Ravenna.