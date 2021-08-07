VIDEOS: Bear family scares opossum then steals bird feeder

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – A video doorbell camera picked up two bears’ evening activities on a person’s porch in Russel on Friday.

A viewer sent 22News these videos showing two bears first scaring off an opossum then climbing a tree to snack on a bird feeder.

Bears are out and about this time of year and are attracted to all types of food, including bird feeders. According to the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service, bears can also be attracted to backyards with pet food or unsecured garbage cans.

The Fish and Wildlife Service offers tips for those with higher chances of encountering black bears. If you live or like to hike in an area where black bears are typically seen, some things to remember are: