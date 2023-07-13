Vice President Kamala Harris will be speaking at the NAACP convention in Boston this month. Photo courtesy NBC News.

BOSTON, Mass. (SHNS)–Vice President Kamala Harris is the latest in a slew of high-profile figures who have announced they are visiting Boston later this month for the NAACP’s 114th National Convention.

The vice president announced on Thursday morning that she would address the convention, which will run from July 26 through August 1.

Last year, Harris became the first Black woman vice president to give a keynote speech at the NAACP convention, where she focused her remarks on abortion rights, tighter gun restrictions and the high maternal mortality rates for people of color.

“I am confident that Vice President Harris’ presence at convention will further motivate our members and supporters’ continued fight for racial justice across all 50 states. We look forward to hearing from the Vice President on how the administration is enacting its commitment to addressing the issues that are top-of-mind for Black America. This is what thriving together looks like,” says a statement from NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson.

Harris will join speakers including former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Congressman Justin Jones, President and CEO of The National Council of Negro Women Shavon Arline-Bradley, and other advocates, authors and artists. Robert Kraft, owner of the Patriots and founder of the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism; Henry Louis Gates, a literary critic and professor of African-American studies; and criminal justice reform advocate Meek Mill are on the agenda to participate in a discussion on racial injustice and hate crimes, moderated by Joy Taylor.