Walpole police searching for endangered 17-year-old runaway

WALPOLE, Mass. (WWLP) – Walpole Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl who was reported missing October 17.

According to the Walpole Police Department, 17-year-old Jennifer Rosa was last seen on Thursday walking away from the Bi-County Collaborative School in Walpole. She reportedly left school and got into a white sedan with a black man who goes by the name “Isaiah.”

Police said based Jennifer’s last statements, she may be at risk for sex trafficking as a result of her relationship with “Isaiah.”

Jennifer is under the care and custody of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families and is known to run-away frequently to the Providence area said police.

Police confirmed this past weekend on Saturday, Jennifer’s sister was able to FaceTime her through Facebook and was reportedly in New York either on I-81 or I-84 traveling to Florida. It is possible she is traveling in a tow- truck or semi-truck with one or two unknown men.

Jennifer claims she is heading to this individual’s residence in Florida, however her sister believes she is hitchhiking.

Anyone with information on Jennifer’s whereabouts is asked to call the Walpole Police Department at 508-668-1095.