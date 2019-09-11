One young student waited all day for her parents to pick her up, but they didn’t. They were both killed in the attack.

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Ware was one of many communities that honored the lives lost on September, 11, 2001, Wednesday morning.

During the ceremony, Ware resident Kristine Vecchione shared her personal experience from 9/11 as a teacher in New York City.

“As we were finishing our morning routine, another teacher came in to tell me something had happened in the city and to pull the shades down so the children couldn’t see outside,” Vecchione said.

“On the third floor, there was a beautiful view of lower Manhattan in the distance, with the Twin Towers standing proudly over the harbor. The students in the upper school were able to see the smoke and some actually saw the first plane hit the towers. Several students were scared because their parents worked in those towers or very nearby.”

One of Vecchione’s young students waited all day for her parents to pick her up, but they didn’t. They were both killed in the attack.

Kristine Vecchione tells her 9/11 story during the #Ware remembrance ceremony. Kristine was a kindergarten teacher in NYC when the attacks happened. #NeverForget Posted by Monica Ricci on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Vecchione says she thinks of that student every 9/11 anniversary. She also remembers how the horrific events of that day brought her diverse New York City neighborhood together.

“The next day we hung the flag outside our door. It just felt like the right thing to do. By lunchtime, many of our neighbors had also hung flags outside their doors by evening every house on our street had a flag. In fact, every neighborhood in the entire neighborhood had a flag. Blocks and blocks of flags. It didn’t matter if you were black or white or what religion you practiced or what country you were from.

We were all Americans, and this is the real story of 9/11.“