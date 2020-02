BOSTON (SHNS) - A handful of public health researchers testified Monday that an initiative petition that could increase the number of stores allowed to sell beer and wine could lead to an increase in violent crime in Massachusetts.

The Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure Committee held a hearing on the legislative version (H 4303) of the ballot initiative that would, as described in the attorney general's official summary, "create a license allowing food stores to sell wine and beer for off-premises consumption, progressively increase and then eliminate the limit on the number of licenses for the sale of alcoholic beverages consumed off-premises that any one retailer could own or control."