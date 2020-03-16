WATCH LIVE: Mayor Sarno, health officials to provide updates on COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – In response to Massachusett’s current state of emergency to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will be providing situational updates on the precautionary measures that have been put in place to ensure public safety.

The meetings will take place Monday, March 16, March 23, and March 30 at Springfield City Hall at 10:15 a.m. 22News will be live streaming the meeting, watch it live here:

Mayor Sarno will speak with city officials and representatives from Baystate Health, Mercy Medical Center and local health care providers.

These meetings will also provide an update on the City of Springfield’s response to the coronavirus and what the CDC and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health are recommending.