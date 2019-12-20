Breaking News
Report: Missing Austin mom found dead, infant daughter alive outside Houston-area home

WATCH LIVE: TSA Officers offer travel tips for the holiday season at Bradley Airport

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
bradley airport_266693

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn (WWLP) – The last few days of December are expected to be the busiest time for traveling in the agency’s history according to Transportation Security Administration officials.

TSA officials at Bradley International Airport will have a news conference on Friday morning where they will provide tips on how best to prepare passengers for traveling during the holidays. 22News is live streaming the news conference, you can watch it live here:

Some of the tips they’ll provide are: how best to wrap a gift for a flight and what items should go into a checked or carry-on bag to best help travelers prepare.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories