WATCH LIVE: TSA Officers offer travel tips for the holiday season at Bradley Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn (WWLP) – The last few days of December are expected to be the busiest time for traveling in the agency’s history according to Transportation Security Administration officials.

TSA officials at Bradley International Airport will have a news conference on Friday morning where they will provide tips on how best to prepare passengers for traveling during the holidays. 22News is live streaming the news conference, you can watch it live here:

Some of the tips they’ll provide are: how best to wrap a gift for a flight and what items should go into a checked or carry-on bag to best help travelers prepare.