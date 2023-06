WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Water will be shut down near 20 River Street on Monday to repair a water service leak.

According to the Town of West Springfield, a water service leak was found on River Street. To fix the leak, water will be shit down near 20 River Street on Monday from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Town of West Springfield

It is asked that if there are any questions, contact the West Springfield DPW at 413-263-3246 or 413-263-3230.