(WWLP) – 22News is working for you with ways to stay ahead of winter weather-related scams.

Once winter arrives, unlicensed contractors and scammers may call, email, or knock on your door, promising to inspect your furnace, repair your leaky roof, or clean your heating ducts.

But sometimes they don’t deliver – and they might just take your money and run, without doing any of the work.

So before you hire a contractor, be sure to ask for IDs, licenses, proof of insurance, and references before paying for services. Never pay with cash, or through wire transfer companies like Western Union or MoneyGram. And only pay in full after the work is done, and you’re satisfied with it.