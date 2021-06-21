Weather Alert: Chance for strong to severe storms Monday evening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for the chance of stronger storms this evening.

Here’s today’s timeline:

Mostly sunny, hot and humid and dry morning and afternoon. Highs will be in the low to upper 90s.

The best chances for showers and storms comes this evening, likely after 5pm through midnight.

A few of the evening storms could be on the strong side with lightning, gusty winds, heavy rainfall and small hail.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds, Hot & Humid, Chance Late PM Shower/Storm



Highs: 88-92

Dew Point: 66-70 Very Humid

Winds: South 10-15 MPH

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms

Lows: 66-70

Winds: South 5-15 MPH



TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms



Highs: 76-80

Dew Point: 56-60 Comfortable

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Chance of Showers/Storms

Lows: 52-56



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The 22News Storm Team has issued a weather alert for a line of strong to severe thunderstorms that will move through the region late Monday evening into the overnight hours. The strongest of the storms will start after 5pm tonight and continue to midnight. Gusty winds, heavy rainfall, small hail and lightning are all possible within thunderstorms.



Today will be a hot and humid start to the work week. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures up around 90 degrees. There is a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm late in the afternoon.

There will be a better chance for showers and storms as we head into Monday evening and Monday night. Some storms could be on the strong side Monday evening. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Tuesday will be a mostly cloudy day with showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 70s.