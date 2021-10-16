Weather Alert: Showers & Thunderstorms This Afternoon and Evening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for today for the risk of showers and strong storms this afternoon and evening.

Most of the daylight hours will be rain-free today. With that said, a scattered showers are possible anytime today. Plan on a partly sunny & breezy day.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely from 5-9pm. Plan on and be ready for gusty winds, downpours, and lightning. Winds will be from the south, gusting up to 35 MPH at times. With leaves still on many trees, this could lead to a few downed branches.

Showers and storms will come to an end shortly after midnight tonight. Tomorrow autumn air comes crashing back into the region.