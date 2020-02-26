CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Take a look at Wednesday’s Top 3 Stories on 22News:

Coronavirus vaccine ships from Massachusetts to National Institute

A biotech company in Norwood, Massachusetts has sent the first batch of a coronavirus vaccine to federal health investigators for testing. The vaccine was quickly developed by Drugmaker Moderna. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases will test the vaccine. A clinical trial is expected to begin by the end of April.

Repeat offender arrested after allegedly pointing gun at teenager in Springfield

Springfield police arrested a man and recovered an illegal gun late Monday afternoon. Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 43-year-old Johnny Sustache was arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at a man and his teenage son around 3:30 Monday afternoon. They called police, and officers were able to locate Sustache in a parking lot on Benton Street. Officers arrested him and found the gun that witnesses say was tossed over a nearby fence. He’s facing several charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon.

Over 1.5 million have obtained a Massachusetts Real ID

A bill up for debate in the state Senate would make it easier for homeless people to obtain state identification cards. The bill would require the RMV to come up with a burden-free process for homeless individuals to obtain the I-Ds. The process would be free and would accept alternative forms of documentation to prove Massachusetts residency. Lawmakers pushing for the bill say that I-Ds are needed for everything from opening a bank account to applying for a job.