The West of the River Chamber of commerce held its’ 5th annual job fair Wednesday, which was an effort to help local business owners connect with the surrounding community. 22News was at the event.

Versatility and flexibility are the keywords, as businesses across the commonwealth look to bring back employment that was lost due to the pandemic.

“The more flexible that businesses are, I think that they’ll get a lot more people,” said Alonzo Mark, Manager of Marx Entertainment.

Alonzo Mark is one of many employers seeking workers right now. The 5th Annual west of the river chamber of commerce job fair bringing him out, and dozens of other businesses and organizations looking for fresh faces to add to their teams.

“To bridge the employers that are looking to hire and the employees and potential employees that are looking for job opportunities,” said Robin Wozniak, Executive Director of West of the River Chamber of Commerce.

This event is intended to help people find new and exciting job opportunities and networking opportunities. Many jobs also offer hiring bonuses and incentives.

“We have the flexibility of where we can work a lot for us or you can work a little bit. So the flexibility of that is kind of enticing so we just want to help people get that first step,” said Mark.

Businesses like The Reminder are taking steps to move forward in the aftermath of the pandemic, and looking for a team to rebuild their workforce.

“It’s been an interesting couple of years there are **not a lot of newspaper companies in the country that are actually growing and we’ve been lucky enough to be growing,” said Scott Greene of The Reminder Publishing.

The executive director of the chamber also told 22News tonight, that right now there is a great need for tradespeople in western Massachusetts.