More than 200 people to become U.S. citizens in Springfield

West Springfield boy recognized for calling 911 in a medical emergency

(West Springfield Police Department)

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re taught from an early age to call 911 in an emergency. One West Springfield boy is being recognized for putting that skill to use.

“We always hope our kids will never have to use skill such as calling 911 in high pressure situations,” West Springfield police wrote on Facebook. “In this case 3rd grader Ryan from Tatham School had to use those skills at home during a medical emergency.”

One of the officers who responded to the call presented Ryan with a citation at school Thursday, alongside Mayor Will Reichelt and members of the school.

West Springfield police say CPR and an AED were used to save the patient’s life after Ryan’s 911 call.

