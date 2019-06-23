West Springfield man involved in crash that killed 7 people

Top Stories

by: Ariana Tourangeau

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – A West Springfield man was involved in the deadly crash that happened on Route 2 in Randolph, New Hampshire Friday night.

Damien Gasanov with Westfield Transport in West Springfield told 22News one of their employees, 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was driving one of their trucks back to western Massachusetts when he collided with 10 motorcyclists.

New Hampshire state police said 7 motorcyclists were killed in the crash, and 2 others were brought to a nearby hospital.

A third person suffered serious injuries and had to be airlifted to the hospital after the collision.

Gasanov said the man was a newer driver, and this was only his second trip with the company.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Now
Watch 22News at 4:30 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick