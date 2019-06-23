West Springfield man involved in crash that killed 7 people

(WWLP) – A West Springfield man was involved in the deadly crash that happened on Route 2 in Randolph, New Hampshire Friday night.

Damien Gasanov with Westfield Transport in West Springfield told 22News one of their employees, 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was driving one of their trucks back to western Massachusetts when he collided with 10 motorcyclists.

New Hampshire state police said 7 motorcyclists were killed in the crash, and 2 others were brought to a nearby hospital.

A third person suffered serious injuries and had to be airlifted to the hospital after the collision.

Gasanov said the man was a newer driver, and this was only his second trip with the company.