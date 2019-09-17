West Springfield PD: 26 accidents reported on Route 20 near Westfield line in 2018

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A West Springfield man was killed in a head-on collision on Route 20 in West Springfield Saturday.

West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt wants the state to redesign the stretch of Route 20 where the West Springfield driver was killed.

West Springfield Police told 22News, two cars collided on Route 20 near the Westfield line just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Hampden County District Attorney’s office identified the victim as a 25-year-old West Springfield man, whose car crossed over the yellow line and struck another vehicle traveling westbound.

West Springfield Police said in the last year alone, there have been 26 accidents on Route 20 from Rogers Avenue to the Westfield town line.

West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt told 22News he wants to make this stretch of highway safer.

“I really think the whole road from our line at Kings Highway all the way out into Westfield should be redesigned,” said Mayor Reichelt. “There is heavy traffic, a lot of people do speed and regardless of how much enforcement we do, when the cruisers go away, they are speeding again.”

Mayor Reichelt told 22News he will meet with the town’s engineer tomorrow to talk about possible improvements to Route 20. He also wants to have a conversation about it with state lawmakers and MassDOT.

MassDOT said they are reviewing that section of Route 20 to determine if there are needs for safety improvements.

The West Springfield Police Department is still working to determine what led up to Saturday’s night’s deadly crash.