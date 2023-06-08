CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As a result of the poor air quality we’re experiencing, an air quality alert for all of western Massachusetts will be in place until midnight Thursday.

MassAir Online has categorized certain areas of western Massachusetts as both unhealthy for sensitive groups and even unhealthy for everyone. Doctors told 22News that they recommend mask-wearing for protection from the smoke.

Northampton resident, Miguel Lugo, telling 22News about how they’ve been dealing with the air pollution this past week, “When nature wants to take its course, there is really not much you can do about it, and that’s the frightening thing about it. I have a little one and, these older residents, people with issues, it just can be scary.”

