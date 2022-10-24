(WWLP) – 22News and Cooley Dickinson Hospital are teaming up to go pink Monday. It’s all part of a campaign to raise awareness about breast cancer.

More than 250,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed every year, and some people are at higher risk than others. Studies have shown that your risk for breast cancer is due to a combination of factors.

According to CDC, most breast cancers are found in women, who are 50 years old or older. However, men can also be diagnosed. Someone with a strong family history of breast cancer or other forms of cancer can also raise a woman’s risk.

Research suggests that other factors such as smoking, not being physically active, and problems in reproductive history, can also raise the risk of breast cancer. If you have breast cancer risk factors, talk with your doctor about ways you can lower your risk, and when to set up your next screening.

Women should start getting mammograms between the ages of 40 and 50. As with any illness, the sooner breast cancer is caught, the better the chances of recovery.