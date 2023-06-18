CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Among the most famous people in the country are some who hail from Massachusetts. As the careers of many celebrities began outside Hollywood before they made their way to the big screen.
It is the home state of numerous famous people, including Broadway stars Alex Newell from Lynn, one of the first openly nonbinary actors to win a Tony Award last Sunday. What other famous people come from Massachusetts? 22News compiled a list of the 15 actors that topped the most popular list on IMDb. Among those listed is Pittsfield native Elizabeth Banks.
1. Mark Wahlberg
2. Ben Affleck
- Born in California on August 15, 1972, but moved to Falmouth, Massachusetts when he was just three years old.
- He his best known for starring in movies like Good Will Hunting (1997, Argo (2012), an The Town (2010).
3. Matt Damon
4. Casey Affleck
- Born in Falmouth, Massachusetts (8/12/1975).
- Some his most famous roles were Patrick Kenzie in “Gone Baby Gone” (2007), Lee Chandler in “Manchester by the Sea” (2016), and Robert Ford in “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” (2007.
5. Donnie Wahlberg
- Born in Boston, Massachusetts (8/17/1969)
- Some his most famous roles were Eric Matthews in “Saw II” (2005), Cubby Barnes in “Ransom” (1996), and Duddits in “Dreamcatcher” (2003)
6. Uma Thurman
- Born in Boston, Massachusetts (4/29/1970)
- Best known for her roles in Dangerous Liaisons (1988), Pulp Fiction (1994), and Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (Quentin Tarantino, 2002).
7. Geena Davis
- Born in Wareham, Massachusetts (1/21/1956)
- Best known for her roles in The Fly (1986), Thelma & Louise (1991), Beetlejuice (1988), and A League of Their Own (1992).
8. Marcia Cross
- Born in Marlborough, Massachusetts (3/25/1962)
- Best known for her role as Bree Van de Kamp in the ABC soap opera Desperate Housewives (2004–2012).
9. Steve Carell
- Born in Concord, Massachusetts (8/16/1962)
- Some of his most famous roles were in Michael Scott in “The Office” (2005-2013), Andy in “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” (2005) and John du Pont in “Foxcatcher” (2014).
10. Elizabeth Banks
- Born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts (2/10/1974)
- She is best known for playing her roles as Effie Trinket in The Hunger Games film series (2012–2015) and Gail Abernathy-McKadden in the Pitch Perfect film series (2012–2017).
11. Amy Poehler
- Born in Newton, Massachusetts (9/16/1971)
- Poehler is best known for her roles on Saturday Night Live from 2001 to 2008. Along with some of her most famous roles in Parks and Recreation (2009-2015), Arrested Development (2003-2006), and Mean Girls (2004).
12. Rachel Dratch
- Born in Lexington, Massachusetts (2/22/1966)
- Dratch is best known for her time on Saturday Night Live, where she performed for 7 years from 1999 to 2006. While also making appearances in movies like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023), I Love My Dad (2022), Wine Country (2019), and The Grief of Others (2018).
13. Bette Davis
- Born in Lowel, Massachusetts (4/5/1908)
- The Hollywood icon passed in 1989, but is remembered for her some of her roles as Laura Madison Bad Sister (1931), All About Eve, What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962), Dark Victory (1939), and Now, Voyager (1942).
14. Chris Evans
- Born in Boston, Massachusetts (6/13/1981)
- Some of his most famous roles were in Steve Rogers in “The Avengers” (2012), Captain America in “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011), and Steve Rogers in “Captain America: Civil War” (2016)
15. Matt LeBlanc
- Born in Newton, Massachusetts (7/25/1967)
- Some of his most famous roles were Joey Tribbiani in “Friends” (1994-2004), Don West in “Lost in Space” (1998), and Matt LeBlanc in “Episodes” (2011-2017)