CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Among the most famous people in the country are some who hail from Massachusetts. As the careers of many celebrities began outside Hollywood before they made their way to the big screen.

The Hollywood sign is pictured on Sept. 29, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

It is the home state of numerous famous people, including Broadway stars Alex Newell from Lynn, one of the first openly nonbinary actors to win a Tony Award last Sunday. What other famous people come from Massachusetts? 22News compiled a list of the 15 actors that topped the most popular list on IMDb. Among those listed is Pittsfield native Elizabeth Banks.

1. Mark Wahlberg

In this Dec. 18, 2017 file photo, Mark Wahlberg arrives at the world premiere of “All the Money in the World” at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Born in Boston, Massachusetts (10/8/1970)

Some of his most famous roles were Will in “Good Will Hunting” (1997), Mark Watney in “The Martian” (2015), and Colin in “The Departed” (2006).

2. Ben Affleck

Actor, writer and director Ben Affleck addresses the media regarding his new Michael Jordon movie “Air” at an NBA basketball All-Star event Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rob Gray)

Born in California on August 15, 1972, but moved to Falmouth, Massachusetts when he was just three years old.

He his best known for starring in movies like Good Will Hunting (1997, Argo (2012), an The Town (2010).

3. Matt Damon

Matt Damon arrives at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Born in Boston, Massachusetts (10/8/1970)

Some of his most famous roles were for Will in “Good Will Hunting” (1997), Mark Watney in “The Martian” (2015, and Colin in “The Departed” (2006).

4. Casey Affleck

Casey Affleck arrives at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Born in Falmouth, Massachusetts (8/12/1975).

Some his most famous roles were Patrick Kenzie in “Gone Baby Gone” (2007), Lee Chandler in “Manchester by the Sea” (2016), and Robert Ford in “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” (2007.

5. Donnie Wahlberg

Born in Boston, Massachusetts (8/17/1969)

Some his most famous roles were Eric Matthews in “Saw II” (2005), Cubby Barnes in “Ransom” (1996), and Duddits in “Dreamcatcher” (2003)

6. Uma Thurman

Born in Boston, Massachusetts (4/29/1970)

Best known for her roles in Dangerous Liaisons (1988), Pulp Fiction (1994), and Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (Quentin Tarantino, 2002).

7. Geena Davis

Geena Davis speaks at the AT&T’s SHAPE: “The Scully Effect is Real” panel with Geena Davis and Mayim Bialik on Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

Born in Wareham, Massachusetts (1/21/1956)

in Wareham, Massachusetts (1/21/1956) Best known for her roles in The Fly (1986), Thelma & Louise (1991), Beetlejuice (1988), and A League of Their Own (1992).

8. Marcia Cross

Born in Marlborough, Massachusetts (3/25/1962)

Best known for her role as Bree Van de Kamp in the ABC soap opera Desperate Housewives (2004–2012).

9. Steve Carell

Born in Concord, Massachusetts (8/16/1962)

Some of his most famous roles were in Michael Scott in “The Office” (2005-2013), Andy in “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” (2005) and John du Pont in “Foxcatcher” (2014).

10. Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks, left, and an actor dressed in a costume from her movie “Cocaine Bear” present the award for best visual effects at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts (2/10/1974)

She is best known for playing her roles as Effie Trinket in The Hunger Games film series (2012–2015) and Gail Abernathy-McKadden in the Pitch Perfect film series (2012–2017).

11. Amy Poehler

In this video grab issued Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, by NBC, hosts Tina Fey, left, from New York, and Amy Poehler, from Beverly Hills, Calif., speak at the Golden Globe Awards. (NBC via AP)

Born in Newton, Massachusetts (9/16/1971)

Poehler is best known for her roles on Saturday Night Live from 2001 to 2008. Along with some of her most famous roles in Parks and Recreation (2009-2015), Arrested Development (2003-2006), and Mean Girls (2004).

12. Rachel Dratch

Born in Lexington, Massachusetts (2/22/1966)

Dratch is best known for her time on Saturday Night Live, where she performed for 7 years from 1999 to 2006. While also making appearances in movies like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023), I Love My Dad (2022), Wine Country (2019), and The Grief of Others (2018).

13. Bette Davis

Born in Lowel, Massachusetts (4/5/1908)

The Hollywood icon passed in 1989, but is remembered for her some of her roles as Laura Madison Bad Sister (1931), All About Eve, What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962), Dark Victory (1939), and Now, Voyager (1942).

14. Chris Evans

FILE – Chris Evans arrives at the premiere of “Avengers: Endgame” on April 22, 2019, in Los Angeles. The “Captain America” star has a new title — he’s been named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive. The selection was announced Monday night, Nov. 7, 2022, on Stephen Colbert’s late night show and on the magazine’s website. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Born in Boston, Massachusetts (6/13/1981)

Some of his most famous roles were in Steve Rogers in “The Avengers” (2012), Captain America in “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011), and Steve Rogers in “Captain America: Civil War” (2016)

15. Matt LeBlanc

FILE – In this Sept. 22, 2002, file photo the cast of television’s “Friends”, from left: Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer appear during the 54th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)