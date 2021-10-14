What are the top spooky movies across the United States?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)- Have you ever wondered what Halloween flick is most popular in your area? With the holiday just a few weeks away, and spooky films on heavy rotation in many households, the die hard spooky movie lovers have spoken!

According to Dish Network, Massachusetts along with Connecticut and Rhode Island cannot get enough of the 1993 classic Hocus Pocus.

Courtesy: Quinn Johnson Dish Network Top Spooky Movies

According to the Dish Network map:

“Americans love crime-solving canines : Scooby-Doo is the most searched movie in 13 states.”

Scooby-Doo is the most searched movie in 13 states.” “Apparently button eyes are in this year, with Coraline coming in as the second most popular kids’ movie in America.”

“The 1998 Disney Channel classic Halloweentown has remained Oregon’s favorite spooky kids’ movie, which is fitting since the movie was filmed in St. Helens.”

Disney’s Coco has as all Un Poco Loco! This film is quite popular down in Texas and New Mexico, who said it’s just for Day of the Dead?

Who you gonna call Ghostbusters? Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Missouri are among the several states that cannot get enough of the kooky scientists!

Did your favorite Halloween film make the list? As Halloween gets closer don’t forget to stream your favorite films, enjoy a pumpkin spice latte, carve pumpkins and of course find the perfect Halloween costume!