SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was only a few weeks ago when you may have turned your heat off-

but with this weekend’s weather, many might put that AC unit in the window.



If you don’t have air conditioning at home, the best you can do is find places that have air conditioning

like libraries, movie theaters and stores. However, the City of Springfield will not open its cooling centers this weekend, because of a rise in COVID-19 cases.

If you’re going outside, like Forest Park, you should stick to the shade. Anthony from Springfield just bought an AC unit this week but he has a few tricks when it comes to keeping cool without an AC.

“Ice behind a fan… ice behind a fan it works all the time.”

It’s also important to drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen on hot days like Saturday.